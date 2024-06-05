Edinburgh motorists face delays after car catches fire on major route in West of city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hold-ups have been reported on Maybury Road, an important route on the city’s outskirts.

A car fire in the West of Edinburgh has sparked major delays for motorists.

The fire has now been extinguished.

Police Scotland said that no one had been injured in the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received multiple calls from 12.13pm.