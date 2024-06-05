Edinburgh motorists face delays after car catches fire on major route in West of city

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST
Hold-ups have been reported on Maybury Road, an important route on the city’s outskirts.

A car fire in the West of Edinburgh has sparked major delays for motorists.

Hold-ups have been reported on Maybury Road, an important route on the city’s outskirts.

The fire has now been extinguished.

There are delays on Maybury Road

Police Scotland said that no one had been injured in the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received multiple calls from 12.13pm.

“One fire appliance was sent to it and it was extinguished by 13.05pm.”

