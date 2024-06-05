Edinburgh motorists face delays after car catches fire on major route in West of city
Hold-ups have been reported on Maybury Road, an important route on the city’s outskirts.
The fire has now been extinguished.
Police Scotland said that no one had been injured in the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received multiple calls from 12.13pm.
“One fire appliance was sent to it and it was extinguished by 13.05pm.”
