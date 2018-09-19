Edinburgh mum who lost baby boy aims to raise awareness

An Edinburgh mum has told of her heartache after one of her twins died in her arms hours after being born.

When they were born Amy Homes knew her son Aidan and his twin sister Rosie were precious, tiny miracles.

The tots were born four months prematurely in March 2016, after the mum-of-two suffered complications during pregnancy.

When Amy had heard early in the pregnancy that she could lose them both, the mum did everything she could to save them. “I stayed in bed for months, trying to do what I could to keep my babies.”

But after being born at 24 weeks Aidan tragically passed away in his mum’s arms just four hours after he was born.

Before he died Amy and husband Robin held a naming ceremony for the twins in the intensive care unit.

Amy said, “Aidan was amazing. He was so tiny and weighed less than 1lb but he saved Rosie. She might not have made it if he hadn’t been born.”

The heartbroken couple then nearly lost Rosie twice after she developed serious problems with her breathing.

Amy said, “I had to cuddle Rosie wrapped in cellophane because she was so fragile. But she made it, against all the odds.”

Amy can’t believe her “wee miracle” Rosie who spent months in a high dependency unit is a now a bubbly two-year-old who loves playing with her big sister Isla, four.

The 38-year-old recalls the moment she found out she could lose the twins. “It was so traumatic. I was only thirteen weeks into the pregnancy. Things got worse and I ended up in hospital every week for three months. I was burned out.”

Amy is grateful for her two beautiful daughters and the support of her husband. But she says she was “left to cope” from the start. Now she is hoping to raise awareness and funds to get emotional support for families in the neonatal unit at the Simpson Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The couple are running a fundraising night and auction at Malone’s bar in Morrison Street on October 18, with support of The Simpsons Special Care Babies charity.

They have praised medical staff for saving Rosie’s life. But Amy said they had to speak out to help bring changes for others.

“It’s taken me two years to speak out. I am still facing my battles but raising awareness for others is helping.”

A recent survey from charity Bliss shows that 80 per cent of parents whose babies were admitted to neonatal care think their mental health suffered after their experience.

Frances McGuire, Chief Midwife in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh said “NHS Lothian works with charities including SANDS Lothian, Simba and CHAS to provide support to the parents at the time of their loss, including making memories of their baby. We signpost them to charities for group and individual support.

“The Neonatal Unit are working with a psychologist to help us continue to improve the support we provide to families.”