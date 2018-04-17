Edinburgh named as a ‘hipster hotspot’

The Capital has been named in the top 50 “most hipster” places in the world.

Edinburgh and Glasgow were ranked at 32 and 42 respectively in The Hipster Index, which combined five data points: the number of vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques, and record stores per 100,000 city residents.

Edinburgh is the Scottish capital of hipsters.

English seaside resort Brighton – long regarded a hotbed of creativity and liberal attitudes, claimed top spot, while Portland in the US was second. Manchester was the next highest ranking UK city at 27th.

The index, compiled by Move­Hub, analysed more than 400 cities across 20 countries worldwide and allocated “hipster points” based on a number of different variables.

According to the index, the United States is home to the most “hipster” places in the world, taking 16 of the top 20 spots, with Portland scoring highly for its vegan restaurants and world’s first vegan mini mall.

Last year, Edinburgh’s Leith and Finnieston and the West End in Glasgow were named the second, sixth and 15th as the hippest places in the UK to hang out in a survey by TravelSupermarket. The Capital’s port district was narrowly pipped to the number one spot by Manchester’s Ancoats.