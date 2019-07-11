Edinburgh nursery writes to parents after death of baby boy

An Edinburgh nursery has written to parents confirming a baby boy died due to an incident while he was in their care.

Bright Horizons nursery have written to parents this afternoon a day after a 10-month-old boy died in hospital after chocking on some melon while at the nursery.

The Bright Horizons nursery is an independent business based in the David Lloyd club in Corstorphine (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

The child was rushed to the Sick Kids after the incident on Tuesday but later died in hospital.

In a letter to parents, the nursery manager Miranda Anderson said the thoughts of the nursery are with the family.

She said: "Dear parents, I have some very sad news to share about the child who was taken to hospital on Tuesday. He has passed away and our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

"The staff team are naturally very upset and are receiving counselling. We are therefore needing to close the nursery tomorrow and will provide updates later of any nurseries nearby that we can accommodate your children at should you require it.

"We will be in touch soon with further news when we can. Thank you for all your continued support."

In a statement earlier today, the nursery said it was "devastated" by the incident.