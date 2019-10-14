Edinburgh by-pass reopens after seven-car pile-up spills petrol on the road
RUSH-HOUR traffic is on the move again but with massive delays after a seven-car shunt on the city by-pass
Police were scrambled to the A720 eastbound carriageway at around 7.25am after the crash in the outside lane.
No one was hurt though clean-up crews were deployed after petrol leaked onto the roadway.
Edinburgh Travel News tweeted: "All lanes now open City Bypass (E) following earlier RTC at Baberton.
"Queues on the M8 (E) from Newbridge, heavy congestion Calder Rd, Wester Hailes Rd & Clovenstone Rd.
"With Bridge Rd also closed in Colinton, long delays Lanark Rd, Longstone Rd & Murrayburn Rd."
Drivers were caught up in knock-on delays caused by the smash.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision between seven vehicles.
"There were no reports of injuries however there was quite a bit of fuel on the road which has been cleaned up."