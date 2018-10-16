Edinburgh pizzeria named among UK’s top 10 according to Tripadvisor

A popular Edinburgh pizzeria has been named in the UK’s top 10 by review site Trip Advisor.

One of the simplest of dishes but also one of the most delicious, TripAdvisor has revealed the top 10 places to grab a slice of pizza that the UK has to offer - based on the “reviews and opinions from millions of TripAdvisor travellers”.

Civerinos made it to seventh place in the top 10. Picture: TripAdvisor

The top pizzerias were determined by taking into account the quality and quantity of reviews and great pizza reviews, with more weight to reviews from in the past year.

Edinburgh’s own Civerinos made it to seventh place in the top 10, with one well travelled reviewer - and self confessed “pizza connoisseur” - stating that they could “confidently” say that Civerinos offers “one of the best pizzas” they had ever tasted.

TOP 10 UK PIZZA RESTAURANTS:

1. Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza – Manchester

Located in Ancoats, the area of Manchester formerly known as Little Italy in the late 19th century, the guys at Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza stick to traditional Neapolitan techniques. The dough is made fresh every day and is fermented for 24 hours to make sure it’s just right.

2. Double Zero 00 Neapolitan Pizza – Manchester

This pizzeria is named after the flour used for its much loved pizza base dough – ‘00’ is the grade given to the finest milled grain on the Italian flour scale. The pizza dough at Double Zero is fermented for a minimum of 48 hours then stretched by hand and cooked in a wood-fired oven imported directly from the home of pizza – Naples.

3. Paesano – Glasgow

At Paesano, pizzas are cooked in Artisan built wood fired ovens from Naples in an open kitchen where diners can see their pizzas being prepared. There is a choice of nine toppings variations on the menu as well as specials which are rotated regularly.

4. The Oven Pizzeria – Bath

This pizzeria is an independent, family run business serving up Neapolitan style pizzas with dough that is raised for 36-40 hours. Pizza options include those with a tomato base and no cheese, a tomato base topped with mozzarella, a mozzarella base and no tomato sauce and calzone style, a folded pizza which is served with a rocket salad.

5. The White Rabbit – Oxford

The White Rabbit is an independent pub in the centre of Oxford, passionate about the combination of a pizza and a pint. Ingredients are carefully selected by their Italian head chef and ingredients are imported from Italy every week. There are no fewer than 20 choices on the menu including the intriguing Mad Hatter Calzone for which the toppings are kept as a surprise.

6. Dough Pizza Restaurant – Bath

Dough is run by the southern Italian duo, Emiliano Tunno and Massimo Nucaro who have a passion for creating innovations in dough that UK has never seen before. The extensive dough selection at this pizzeria includes hemp, turmeric, seaweed and black rice, as well as the traditional sourdough.

7. Civerinos – Edinburgh

Opened in 2015, Civerinos evolved into a restaurant from a street food cart set-up by Nonno Marino Massari when he left the turmoil of World War II for Scotland.

8. The Real Italian Pizza Co – Bath

Pizza at family-run The Real Italian Pizza Co is made the traditional Italian way: thin & crispy, with simple fresh toppings, and baked in a wood-fired oven. Opened in 2007, owners Francesca Addabbo and Timothy Coffey could see that Bath had already several pizza offerings, but Francesca was keen to introduce people to the pizzas she remembered from her childhood in Italy.

9. Crust – Liverpool

Based on Liverpool’s bustling Bold Street, as its name suggests, the pizza crust plays a starring role at this restaurant, with a choice of five different types including five grain, black dough and organic – all served up from a wood-fired oven.

10. Calabrisella Cardiff – Cardiff

Calabrisella is named after the traditional clothing worn by women in the Calabria region of Italy and promises to offer diners a taste experience of Calabria in Cardiff. The restaurant is owned by three high school friends; Salvo, Angelo and Domenico, who came to Cardiff to learn English and 10 years later, Calabrisella was opened.

