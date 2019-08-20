Edinburgh police appeal for witnesses after taxi hits pedestrian on Queen Street pavement

Edinburgh police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a taxi veered onto a pavement in Queen Street and struck a pedestrian today.

Police and paramedics were called to the road's junction with North Castle Street at about 1pm on Tuesday.

North Castle Street remains closed for the evening rush hour.

READ MORE: Edinburgh taxi hits pedestrian on Queen Street pavement after driver suffers possible 'medical incident'

A 59-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries following the collision.

Police were unable to rule out that his injuries may be life threatening.

READ MORE: Video footage shows aftermath of Queen Street taxi crash which left man in hospital

It comes after one eye-witness told the Evening News that they saw the taxi driver appear to lose control, with another saying they saw a man lying on the ground unconscious once the vehicle came to rest against an estate agents.

Police confirmed that they are investigating the possibility the taxi driver suffered a 'medical incident' at the wheel in the moments before the collision.

Police also said that the 61-year-old male taxi driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital - but an ambulance service spokesman said this was precautionary.

Officers are still at the scene as inquiries continue, with North Castle Street to remain closed during the evening rush hour period.

In a statement released this afternoon, the force said: "Motorists are thanked for their cooperation and anyone who witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 1569 of 20 August."

Pictures sent to the Evening News show the front end of a black cab taxi which appears to have come to rest against the building - and the area has been cordoned off.

READ MORE: Images show aftermath of Queen Street taxi crash which leaves man in hospital

Debris could be seen strewn across the pavement on North Castle Street, including what appeared to be a rear door of the taxi.

Another eye-witness said they saw three ambulances, more than one police car and two fire engines in attendance.