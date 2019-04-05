Edinburgh police appeal to trace missing man, 47, last seen four days ago

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 47-year-old man who was last seen in Edinburgh city centre four days ago.
Robert Mackay left his home in Gilmour’s Close at about 12:05pm on Monday, April 1st, and has not yet returned.
In a statement, police said “concern is now growing” for the man’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to come forward.
Robert is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and short, greyish white hair.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black coat and black trousers and was in possession of a backpack.
Officers are also engaging with colleagues in the Glasgow and Runcorn areas, where Robert has links to.
If you believe you know Robert’s current whereabouts, please contact Gayfield Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1262 of the 3rd April.
