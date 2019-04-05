Edinburgh police appeal to trace missing man, 47, last seen four days ago

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 47-year-old man who was last seen in Edinburgh city centre four days ago.

Robert Mackay left his home in Gilmour’s Close at about 12:05pm on Monday, April 1st, and has not yet returned.

Robert Mackay was last seen four days ago. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said “concern is now growing” for the man’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and short, greyish white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black coat and black trousers and was in possession of a backpack.

Officers are also engaging with colleagues in the Glasgow and Runcorn areas, where Robert has links to.

Robert Mackay. Pic: Police Scotland

If you believe you know Robert’s current whereabouts, please contact Gayfield Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1262 of the 3rd April.

