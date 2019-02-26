Edinburgh police catch nearly a third more criminals carrying knives in city

Have your say

NEARLY a third more Capital criminals were caught carrying knives between April and December compared to the previous year.

There were 196 cases of carrying a bladed instrument, up 32 per cent from 148 in 2017-18.

Police have caught nearly a third more criminals carrying knives in Edinburgh. Pic: Shutterstock

Cases of carrying any weapon were up 19 per cent from 456 to 543.

Chief superintendent Gareth Blair praised officers for areas robbers are know to operate in.

“What we’ve seen in terms of offensive weapons is positive because what it tells me is we’re making sure officers conduct stop and search in the hotspot areas.

“It’s up because we’re focusing on the right areas – and it’s reducing crime. If we search in the wrong areas, we wouldn’t find anything.”