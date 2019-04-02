Edinburgh police cordon off part of Leith street

Police in Edinburgh have cordoned off part of a city road this evening.
Pictures show a police car and a road block of cones on Brunswick Road, close to the Allanfield development.
Police are currently unavailable for comment.
More details to follow.
