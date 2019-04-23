Edinburgh police cordon off Salisbury Road in Edinburgh in ongoing incident

Have your say

A man has died after falling from a flat window on Salisbury Road in Newington.

Police block off Salisbury Road. Picture: EEN

Police Scotland said a man was found critically injured on Salisbury Road at around 3.15am today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man in Salisbury Road.

