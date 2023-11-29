Edinburgh police have traced 59-year-old Dunfermline man who went missing in Edinburgh's city centre
Edinburgh police have confirmed that a Dunfermline man who was reported missing has been traced and is safe and well.
Kenneth McLachlan, 59, was reported missing earlier today with police asking the public for help. Officers said the 59-year-old went missing after travelling to Edinburgh and was last seen near York Place.
Officers thanked the public for assisting their enquiries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kenneth McLachlan, 59, who was reported missing from Dunfermline has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”