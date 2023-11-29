Police say Kenneth McLachlan has been found safe and well

Edinburgh police have confirmed that a Dunfermline man who was reported missing has been traced and is safe and well.

Kenneth McLachlan, 59, was reported missing earlier today with police asking the public for help. Officers said the 59-year-old went missing after travelling to Edinburgh and was last seen near York Place.

Officers thanked the public for assisting their enquiries.

Kenneth McLachlan, 59, was last seen in York Place around 8am on Wednesday, 28 November, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of stocky build and walks with a limp. Officers say he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black beanie hat. Photo: Police Scotland

