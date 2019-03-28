Edinburgh police hunt youths who pushed cyclists into Union Canal

Police are hunting a group of youths who attacked cyclists on three occasions by pushing them into the city’s Union Canal.

Between 5pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, three men were cycling on the path near Murrayburn and Wester Hailes when they were confronted by a group of youths.

The attacks happened in the Murrayburn/ Wester Hailes area. Pic: Google Maps/Poilce Scotland

On each occasion, the cyclists were pushed into the canal and sustained minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the attacks.

Sergeant Alex Dickson, from the South West Community Policing Team, said: “The youths may have thought this was a bit of fun, but it could have resulted in serious injury, or worse, and we are treating these incidents very seriously.

“In response, we are going to deploy high-visibility patrols in the area to engage with cyclists and members of the public and deter any further incidents.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious on the Union Canal cycle path on Wednesday evening, or if you believe you can provide us with a description of the suspects, then please contact police immediately.

“In addition, we are also eager to hear from anyone else with any other information relevant to this investigation.”

Those with information should contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident numbers 3223, 3469 or 4077 of the 27th March.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

