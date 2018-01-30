Edinburgh police officers scoop prizes at excellence awards

TWO Edinburgh coppers were named as winners at the annual Scottish Policing Excellence Awards.

PC Emma Morris was named probationary constable of the year while Jake White picked up the prize for special constable of the year.

Emma has worked at Craigmillar Response in Edinburgh since April 2016 and completed her probation last month. She works regularly with less experienced officers and provides guidance and support.

Jake works as a communications controller within Bilston East ACR, but is also a special constable in his spare time.

Working in a control room was given Jake a first-hand insight into the challenges faced by his operational colleagues. He regularly gives up his days off as well as using his annual leave to take on his special constable duties.

Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick who hosted the awards said: “Today is all about celebrating the tremendous dedication, commitment and professionalism of our officers and staff.”