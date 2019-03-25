Edinburgh police probe cash theft after woman’s bank card is cloned at South Queensferry ATM

Police are hunting thieves who stole cash from a woman after cloning her debit card at a South Queensferry ATM.
The scam took place at a cashpoint at a Scotmid store on The Loan on Friday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland received notification that a member of the public’s debit card was cloned while using an ATM in South Queensferry on Friday 22nd March.
“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing.”
It is understood a two-figure sum of money was stolen.
