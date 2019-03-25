Edinburgh police probe cash theft after woman’s bank card is cloned at South Queensferry ATM

Have your say

Police are hunting thieves who stole cash from a woman after cloning her debit card at a South Queensferry ATM.

The scam took place at a cashpoint at a Scotmid store on The Loan on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the theft. Pic: Kinaro/Shuttuerstock/ Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland received notification that a member of the public’s debit card was cloned while using an ATM in South Queensferry on Friday 22nd March.

“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

It is understood a two-figure sum of money was stolen.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.