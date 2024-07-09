Edinburgh police seize drugs and dangerous weapons from property as male arrested
Police in Edinburgh arrested a male after seizing thousands of pounds’ worth of drugs this morning.
Officers from the force’s North East Local Initiative Team raided a property at an unspecified address in the city.
A stash of drugs with an estimated street value of £13,000 was retrieved, as well as five dangerous weapons.
The class of drugs found is not known at this time.
Police Scotland says enquiries are ongoing.
