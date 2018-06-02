Edinburgh Police trace Good Samaritan witness in Maybury crash probe

A GOOD Samaritan medic who rushed to help victims of the Maybury Road horror smash has been traced by police.

The Evening News reported yesterday how officers were keen to speak to the woman as she might be key to their investigation.

Images of Jonny Smith that his mother, ellen, posted on her facebook page in tribute. His family have posted these pictures in order to jog people's memory - and prick their consciences. Pictures: Smith Family

Detectives are still hunting the driver of a stolen Audi A3 which caused the crash last Friday that killed 29-year-old Jonathan Smith.

His Peugeot 206 burst into flames after being hit by a family’s BMW X5 which was forced to swerve on the A3 as it was driven on the wrong side of the road.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: “Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.”

Eye-witnesses reported seeing the blonde woman helping the family in the BMW, including a five-year-old girl.

She stayed with them until paramedics arrived to take them to the Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are also trying to trace the driver of a small dark-­coloured hatchback that was travelling north from the Maybury roundabout, towards the Barnton junction, just before the 12.30am smash.

DI Grant said: “We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3.

“I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries.”

The A3, with cloned plates, was found abandoned in Cowdenbeath at 3.50am on Friday – it had been stolen from a house in Liberton on April 17.

“I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered,” said DI Grant. The vehicle which has this legitimate plate is still within Edinburgh and is not linked to this inquiry.

“If you believe you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation then please come forward.”

Mr Smith’s grieving mum, Ellen McDaid, described those responsible as “scum” and said: “Some animal left me with a pile of photos and no son.

“He was the eldest of four. They left two young men and a much younger sister and a whole family broken-hearted.

“Someone out there must know something. The car was out there for over a month. Was it your neighbour’s or your friend’s?

“It had to be sitting somewhere for weeks. Help get justice for Jonny and his broken family please.”

Ms McDaid added: “We as a family now have to lay tributes to my son as we wait for news of when we can get our Jonathan back to lay him to rest.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

