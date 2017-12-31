Edinburgh prepares to be rocked by ceilidhs, a rave and host of stars

An array of Hogmanay events will tempt residents and visitors across the capital today as 2017 draws to a close.

Those in town for the world famous Street Party will be treated to a line-up of top acts including The Human League, Huey Morgan and Niteworks. Taking place across three main stages from 7pm and hosted by Sanjeev Kohli, the event will also feature DJs, street performers and dancers.

The Concert in the Gardens, now sold out, will be headlined by BRIT Award-winning Rag’n’Bone Man, right, plus Declan McKenna and Edinburgh’s own Nina Nesbitt. Performances at the main stage in West Princes Street Gardens are due to begin at 9pm.

This year’s official Hogmanay celebrations also include the first ever Bairns Afore event, which is aimed specifically at families. Beginning at 5pm, parents and children will enjoy an hour of family fun, as well as their own fireworks display, ahead of the Street Party later in the evening. Dizney Rascal will headline the main stage, mashing up Disney classics with pop anthems.

A more traditional Hogmanay experience will be on offer at the Ceilidh Under the Castle, with revellers set to dance the night away from 8.30pm while enjoying local food and drink.

In addition to the flagship Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events, the city will host a range of smaller gatherings.

The National Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street will host a free ceilidh for families which begins at 2pm.

A ticketed ceilidh will take place at Lauriston Hall, next to West Port, featuring live music from Willie Fraser. The event begins at 10pm.

Also reaching out to families this Hogmanay is La Belle Angele, one of Edinburgh’s top clubs, which will host a family-friendly rave from 2pm. Called Big Fish Little Fish, the event will offer DJs, crafts and play activities, as well as a multi-sensory dancefloor experience with bubble machines and giant balloons.