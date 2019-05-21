Edinburgh pupils allowed to skip school for climate change march through city centre

Pupils will be allowed to take part in Friday’s global climate crisis march after youngsters told councillors that “disruption is needed because change needs to happen now”.

The city council’s education, children and families committee approved an emergency motion by Green Cllr Mary Campbell to allow Edinburgh pupils to take part in a climate action march in the Capital on Friday and skip lessons as an “authorised absence” – subject to parental permission.

READ MORE: Edinburgh traffic chaos looms as up to 4000 schoolkids get ready for climate change march

Pupils from Boroughmuir and James Gillespie’s High addressed councillors, appealing to let them take part in the global day of action.

The youngsters highlighted that they are “so scared that we are willing to sacrifice our education” because of the situation.

They added: “We now need to pressure the government to take action against this climate crisis.”

But Conservative Cllr Stephanie Smith, who called for no action on the motion, raised concerns that learning will be disrupted.

She said: “We should be encouraging attendance at school.

“I don’t believe authorising these absences and setting a precedent is the way to proceed.”

But councillors voted to allow pupils to take part.

In March, councillors agrees a similar motion to allow pupils to take part in a global demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament.

Education convener, Cllr Ian Perry, said: “I realise this comes close to the last one but until we genuinely have a discussion on what we are going to do in the future, we should support this.”