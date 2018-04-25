Edinburgh pupils enjoy dream Spanish trip

PUPILS from an Edinburgh primary school have returned from a dream trip to Majorca after winning a national competition.

Canal View Primary won Jet2 Holidays’ Ultimate School Trip competition after they produced a stop-motion animation video to secure the trip to Sol Katmandu resort.

The trip was made even more special after 12-year-old Syrian refugee Mohammed was able to join them – after initially being told by the Home Office that he did not have the correct documents.

The P7A class from the Wester Hailes school were thrilled by the prize, with only six of the 26 pupils being on holiday abroad previously.

Staff and students flew out for the weekend to join the eight other centres throughout the UK that landed the top prize which saw pupils take part in fun educational workshops, with celebrity hosts including comedy double act Dick & Dom, Angellica Bell, and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo.

Teacher Eilidh Mears, 33, told the Evening News: “It was phenomenal. The whole trip was planned to perfection and the kids never stopped smiling.

“They embraced everything and loved every second. The celebrities were all fantastic and the children really enjoyed it. In their free time they loved the swimming pool and mini golf and mixing with the other children.”

The class created an animation to advertise the hotel which made it into a shortlist among four other Scottish schools after impressing Jet2holidays and Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan.

Canal View blew away the rest of the competition by receiving the most votes out of the whole UK.

The children participated in workshops focusing on science, history, drama and crafts during the two-night stay.

In addition to taking part in the educational trip of a lifetime, run by Jet2holidays and school travel company WST Travel, the pupils also enjoyed a host of experiences, including a VIP send-off at Glasgow Airport, a welcome dinner with the celebrities, and a disco.

Syrian refugee Mohammed was able to board the plane after initially being told by the Home Office that he did not have the correct documents.

This prompted Member of Parliament for Edinburgh South West, Joanna Cherry QC, to raise the matter at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. The Home Office then made a dramatic U-turn following an intervention from the Home Secretary.

Mrs Mears added: “It was amazing for the whole class to be able to go as well. It was the biggest cheer when Mohammed was told he could come on the trip.

“We’re incredibly proud of them all and we’ve had feedback saying the kids were a credit to the school.

“It shows to the children that if they set their targets high then they can achieve anything. They now feel like they’re famous.”

The school has also claimed £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers for being among the original 45 shortlisted schools.

Steve Lee, commercial director of Jet2.com said: “This has been a hugely successful campaign, with more than 1,600 schools submitting entries. The children enjoyed a weekend of fun.”

