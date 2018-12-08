Edinburgh residents fume after waiting ten weeks on bin collections

RESIDENTS in a Capital suburb waited almost three months for waste teams to collect refuse bins from the area after a change in collection date.

Telford Road resident John Mable was among dozens of locals whose bins were overflowing almost ten weeks after the area’s collection date was changed from Thursday to Friday at the beginning of October.

Despite constant communication with council waste management teams, retired firefighter John saw no evidence of the binmen arriving until earlier this week.

John, 67, told the Evening News: “Everything was absolutely fine up until the point they changed the collection date, then there was just nothing, I never saw a bin lorry for weeks.

“We were having to take our recycling to local supermarkets to get rid of it or have everything piled up outside.”

After contacting his local councillor, John discovered the problem was caused by waste teams “not having his address in their computer”.

John said: “My response to that was to ask why they bothered changing the route or the team driving it to begin with. I would have appreciated more communication to let me know what was going on.”