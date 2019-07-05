Edinburgh Restaurant Brews Up a Unique Dining Experience

A unique one-off lunch event will take place at Edinburgh’s Restaurant of the Year, Fhior, this month in collaboration with The Beer Kitchen author, Melissa Cole.

On July 28, acclaimed Head Chef Scott Smith will cook his favourite recipes from The Beer Kitchen with his own unique twist.

Dishes will showcase the very best Scottish seasonal ingredients and the menu will include courses such as wheat-beer poached lobster, beer-brined porchetta and turbot with a creamy beer, samphire and cockle broth.

Each of the dishes will be paired with a matching beer, specially chosen by Melissa, who is an award-winning writer and is widely acknowledged as one of the UK's leading beer and food experts who is highly-regarded for her insightful and engaging writing style,sense of humour, and innate ability to translate complicated beer jargon into words that everyone can understand and enjoy.

Her book details advice on beer-types and flavour notes to help pair beer with different food groups as well as a guide to tools, equipment and store cupboard essentials.

Melissa said: “Having worked with Scott a few years ago at an event, I love how his carefully thought-out touch for food and flavour combinations resonates with my passion for the same, and he intuitively understands how the beer can be an added ingredient to enhance a dish.”

As well as being a guide to matching beer with food, The Beer Kitchen also covers a range of recipes including dips, flatbreads, pickles, roasts, pies and desserts.

Scott Smith of Fhior said: “I’m a huge fan of The Beer Kitchen and Melissa’s devotion to everything beer related.

“It’s brilliant to be able to work with others who are as passionate about great food and drink as we are at Fhior.

“It’s set to be a great evening and we’re going to have a lot of fun cooking dishes inspired by the recipes in the book with our own Scottish twist.”

The four-course set lunch menu with paired beers is priced at £60 per person, with tables available from 12:30pm. Bookings for the event must be made in advance and can be secured online at https://fhior.com/.

Fhior is located at 36 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SB and dietary requirements cannot be catered for at the event.