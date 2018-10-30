Edinburgh restaurant group to offer UK’s first meatless ‘bleeding’ burger

Vegans across the capital will soon be able to tack into the UK’s first meatless ‘bleeding’ burger when it launches across several Edinburgh restaurants this November.

Innovative food brand Moving Mountains, who specialise in plant-based dishes, are bringing the UK’s first ever meatless ‘bleeding’ burger to Scotland, having secured a listing with Montpeliers’ restaurant group this November.

Available in restaurants including Indigo Yard, Tigerlily, Rabble and Montpeliers Bruntsfield from the 9th November, residents and visitors to the city will be able to try the burger and experience this new food innovation.

Moving Mountains has spent more than three years developing the plant-based burger with a team of leading scientists, chefs and farmers with over 200 test kitchen recipes to create the final product.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Without any compromise on taste, the Moving Mountains Burger provides a viable alternative for flexitarians, vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.”

Each restaurant site has created a unique serve of the Moving Mountains Burger, with each dish being 100 per cent vegan and will be priced from £12.50.

Montpeliers have coupled the burger with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Sundried Tomato Pesto and Venetian Onions, while Rabble have Josper Grilled the Burger and added Portobello Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese and Mushroom Ketchup.

Tigerlily will be offering the Burger with Satay Slaw and Sriracha Ketchup, and Indigo Yard’s version will feature Tomatoes, Lettuce and Beetroot Ketchup.

The Moving Mountains team say the new burger will convert even the “most committed carnivores” and when cooked in the pan or BBQ, sizzles, smells and browns just like the real thing.

Created using mushrooms, pea protein, coconut oil and vitamin B12, the burger also ‘bleeds’ through the middle when cooked – with beetroot juice.

Simeon Van der Molen, founder of the firm, says their plant-based meat requires less land, less water and produces less greenhouse emissions than animal meat, he said: “Boasting an array of outstanding and award-winning restaurants, Edinburgh is an ideal location for us to launch the Moving Mountains Burger next.

The established Montpeliers group is a perfect partner for our move into Scotland, as they work with only the very best producers and continually

look to promote innovative and creative offerings.”

