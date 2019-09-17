Edinburgh road closed after four fire engines called to reports of 'suspicious containers'

An Edinburgh road was closed off this evening following reports of some "suspicious containers" - but they turned out to be empty.

Four fire appliances were called to Murrayburn Drive in the Wester Hailes area at about 5:40pm.

A fire service spokesman said they were called following a report of "suspicious containers" in the area but they turned out to be empty, and described it as a "false alarm."

Police said they were made aware of the report of an 'unidentified substance' in the area.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the road was reopened at about 6:30pm this evening.

Lothian Buses said that, due to the road closure, buses were unable to serve Murrayburn Drive, Calder Grove and Calder Gradens and are instead diverted via Wester Hailes Road.