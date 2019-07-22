Edinburgh road closed after serious crash

Have your say

A road in the south of Edinburgh has been closed this evening following a serious crash.

The collision, which happened on Howden Hall Road close to the Kaimes Crossroads, is thought to have involved two cars.

The crash took place on Howden Hall Road. Pic: Google Maps

One bus passenger who saw the aftermath of the scene told the Evening News that some of the vehicle occupants appeared "shaken."

Police have been unable to provide any details about the crash.

Edinbugh Travel News has tweeted about the incident, stating that the road has been blocked both ways between Balmwell Terrace and Kaimes crossroads.

Their latest tweet says: "Howden Hall Road remains closed at Kaimes crossroads due to a road traffic collision."

Bus diversion details are also available here.