Edinburgh road closed as four fire engines called to 'incident' in Wester Hailes

A road has been closed off as the fire brigade deal with an incident in the south-west of Edinburgh this evening.

Four fire appliances were called to Murrayburn Drive in the Wester Hailes area at about 5:40pm.

A fire service spokesman was unable to provide more details at this stage but confirmed crews are not dealing with a fire.

A tweet, shared by the council-run Edinburgh Travel News, said Murrayburn Drive has been closed between Murrayburn Road and St John's Chapel.

The Evening News has been unable to reach anyone at Police Scotland.

Lothian Buses say that, due to the road closure, buses are unable to serve Murrayburn Drive, Calder Grove and Calder Gradens and are instead diverted via Wester Hailes Road in both directions until further notice.

Murrayburn Drive. Pic: Google Maps

More details to follow.