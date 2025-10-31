A new cycleway, better crossings and a quiet route are being proposed for Edinburgh's Fountainbridge area as part of a new scheme to make it easier for walking and cycling.

But the Edinburgh council proposals also include some potentially more controversial features, such as nine "floating" bus stops - where passengers have to cross a cycle lane - and some narrow pavements.

A public consultation is under way. And pedestrian campaign group Living Streets Edinburgh is organising a Zoom meeting next week which people can join to hear more about the plans and ask questions.

The scheme - known as the Dundee Street / Fountainbridge Active Travel Project - aims to improve provision for walking, wheeling and cycling along Dundee Street and in the wider Fountainbridge area.

The two key parts of the plan are a continuous cycleway on both sides of the road along Dundee Street and Fountainbridge from Ardmillan Place in the west to Ponton Street in the east; and a quiet route on Ashley Drive, Ogilvie Terrace, Harrison Gardens, West Bryson Road, Bryson Road and Fowler Terrace.

The idea is to offer an alternative route for cyclists who currently use the increasingly congested Union Canal towpath.

Starting from the west at the busy junction of Henderson Terrace, Angle Park Terrace and Dundee Street, here are details of what is proposed.

Henderson Terrace/Angle Park Terrace/Dundee Street

The junction of Henderson Terrace, Angle Park Terrace and Dundee Street is a busy spot on the route | Edinburgh Council

Henderson Terrace will remain a two-way street, but only buses and bikes will be able to turn right from Dundee Street or left from Angle Park Terrace. General traffic would still access Henderson Terrace from the West Approach Road.

Pedestrian crossings will be added to all sides of the junction, where people already like to cross.

And the pavement at the Athletic Arms, better known as Diggers, will be widened.

Dundee Street (Henderson Terrace – Yeaman Place)

New cycle lanes lanes will be installed, protected from vehicles by a kerb.

The council says there will also be better pavements, crossings and public space.

A new traffic light junction will be installed at Yeaman Place and Dundee Street.

And a modal filter will be put in at the junction of Fowler Terrace and Dundee Street, stopping vehicles from travelling between Fowler Terrace and Dundee Street, meaning fewer vehicles in residential streets, making it quieter and safer.

Dundee Street (Yeaman Place – Viewforth)

The junction of Dundee Street and Gibson Terrace | Edinburgh Council

The picture is of the junction of Dundee Street and Gibson Terrace, showing the continuous cycleway and the continuous pavement, with improved crossings.

The council says the changes along this stretch of the route will make it easier to get between the Telfer Subway and the Union Canal, using Gibson Terrace.

It says the changes will also help people travel more easily to places like Roseburn, Dalry, the Canal and the Meadows.

Dundee Street and Fountainbridge (Drysdale Road – Grove Street)

Along with the cycle lanes protected from vehicles, the plans include new zebra and bike crossing at Drysdale Road, so people walking and cycling can cross safely together.

One bus stop will be moved to what the council says is a “better spot”. And one crossing will be moved to where people naturally cross the road

There will be continuous footways – pavements that keep going across side roads, so people don’t have to stop.

And the proposal is for what the council calls “bus stop bypasses” – a way for bikes to go around bus stops - but these appear to be floating bus stops with bus shelters on them.

There will also be a new bike lane on Grove Street, with bikes allowed to go both ways, even if vehicles can’t.

Fountainbridge (Grove Street – Ponton Street)

The junction with Gardner's Crescent | Edinburgh Council

The picture shows the junction with Gardner’s Crescent, where the council says the scheme will create a safer junction, helping people on bikes turn more easily.

The protected cycleways continue and there are more “bus stop bypasses” or floating bus stops.

The council says there will be better connection to Lochrin Basin, so it’s easier to get to the Union Canal.

These changes will also link up with other nearby plans to make it easier to walk and cycle to Lothian Road and the Union Canal at Lochrin Basin.

Quiet Route (Ashley Drive - Fowler Terrace)

Ashley Terrace | Edinburgh Council

The Quiet Route, offering an alternative for cyclists using the Union Canal towpath, is a route via Ashley Drive, Ogilvie Terrace, Harrison Gardens, West Bryson Road, Bryson Road and Fowler Terrace.

It mostly does not feature segregated cycleways, but some restrictions to motor traffic are proposed, for example a ‘filter’ on Harrison Gardens will stop general through-traffic; there will be no vehicle access to/from Dundee Street from Fowler Terrace).

And three three zebra crossings are proposed - on Ashley Terrace, Harrison Gardens and Harrison Road - along with several pavement build-outs.

Harrison Road | Edinburgh Council

Living Streets is organising a Zoom meeting to hear about the scheme on Monday 3 November at 2.00pm. People can register their place here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/A9niJ946Q_68zof7k0AGkw#/registration

A Living Streets briefing welcomes the additional crossing opportunities proposed, including those at the Henderson Terrace junction, and the narrowed side roads with continuous footways, which they say calm traffic and enhance walking.

But it voices concern about the lack of footway widening on Dundee St/Fountainbridge, including several sections which it says are heavily used by children from Boroughmuir High School and Tollcross Primary School. And it says there are several footways which are being made “significantly narrower”.

It also draw attention to the “known problem” of floating bus stops, which blind and disabled people, in particular, find difficult.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “This is an important stage in our plans to make Fountainbridge a safer, more accessible, and pleasant place for everyone to move around and spend time in.

“Providing safer conditions for walking, wheeling, and cycling alongside improving connectivity are key principles of our City Mobility Plan. Keeping Edinburgh moving means looking effectively at our whole transport network and how we can improve it for the benefit of all.

“I’d encourage everyone to give their views and help shape these ambitious proposals.”

The public consultation on the proposals runs until Monday 12 January 2026.

People can give their views on the consultation website or by visiting one of the drop-in events at Fountainbridge Library on 12 November and 19 November, from 1pm to 6:30pm.