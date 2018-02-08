Edinburgh Rugby fans say new Murrayfield home ‘long overdue’

The official Edinburgh Rugby Supporters’ Club has labelled plans for a new stadium next to Murrayfield as “long overdue”, saying they have been petitioning the SRU for this very move for the past 16 years.

The Evening News revealed yesterday Edinburgh Rugby is exploring the possibility of building an arena on the training pitches beside the home of Scottish Rugby.

PREPARATIONS: Workmen erect temporary stands at Myreside

The club would create a temporary 6000-seat stadium, by shifting two stands from Myreside and adding extra seating, with a view to making it permanent if it proves a success. This would allow Edinburgh to play home games there as early as the start of next season.

It is believed that Friday’s home match against Leinster will be the last played at Myreside, with the club temporarily switching to Murrayfield until the smaller stadium is complete.

The move will come as a boost to Edinburgh Rugby fans, who have long wanted to find a suitable permanent home.

Peter Taylor, chairman of Edinburgh Rugby Supporters’ Club, said: “It’s long overdue and indeed the supporters’ club made serious representations to the SRU about 16 years ago to build on the back pitches at Murrayfield. We have raised this idea with the club many a time. It just seems the logical idea. All the facilities would be available in the new stadium or Murrayfield would be sat next door – things that Myreside cannot replicate. Never having a permanent home has always been a regret.”

It is understood proposals for the stadium are at an early stage and no application for planning has yet been made.

John Yellowlees, chairman of Murrayfield Community Council, said: “The SRU has reassured us that as and when Edinburgh Rugby are in a definitive position to bring any plans forward, engagement with local community will be among their top priorities.”

Flooding of Murrayfield in 2003 and a subsequent public inquiry, together with a property crash, shelved previous redevelopment plans for the land.

However, flood prevention work has now been completed and crucial improvement in transport links has made the site a more attractive proposition.

A club spokesman said: “It is normal practice at this time in the season for Edinburgh Rugby to be reviewing all its options both on and off the pitch.”

It is hoped a new stadium would provide a boost in home attendances and a strong base for the team. The club attracts crowds of less than 4,000 people at Myreside Stadium, also home to Watsonians RFC.

Edinburgh Rugby last summer extended its agreement with George Watson’s College in a three-year deal to play their home games at Myreside, minus a few select fixtures.

Mr Taylor added: “It would be great to have a 7,000-seater stadium, but I would be aiming bigger. If we could have stands, temporary or permanent, that can then be built on to increase capacity up to 10,000 or more, that would be excellent. For a professional club, we need a 3G or 4G pitch so we can play in all weather.

“The club and fans have given their best to make Myreside work, but to have our own home would be so much better.”