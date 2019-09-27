Edinburgh's Balmoral Hotel hosts exclusive eight-course tasting menu

Two of the UK’s up and coming chefs will visit Edinburgh in November to showcase their skills in a one-off dinner.

Ian Scaramuzza, who is the 2015 Roux Scholar, and Mark Donald, who previously held the position of head chef at Claude Bosi’s Hibiscus in London will jointly take the helm of Michelin-starred Number One at Edinburgh’s The Balmoral hotel on 11 November.

They will create an eight-course tasting menu

The bespoke eight-course tasting menu will be shared between Mark and Ian, with each chef creating a number of courses, showcasing the finest Scottish produce available and inspired by their unique experiences in kitchens across the world.

As well as combining their skill and flair honed over their distinguished careers, it will also be a reunion for them as they both have previously occupied senior positions together at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants and first met working for Chef Andrew Fairlie at The Gleneagles Hotel.

The dinner will be ticketed at £150 per person plus an option for paired wines, with availability for fifty guests.

Tickets include canapés on arrival and petit fours with coffee to finish.

Ian will then be returning to his homeland from San Francisco where he heads up In Situ at the city’s Museum of Modern Art, dubbed ‘America’s most original new restaurant’ by The New York Times.

Mark Donald joined Number One earlier this year from Sydney, where he was Head Chef at Bentley Restaurant & Bar.

