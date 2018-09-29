Edinburgh’s Cheesfest expanding due to increased demand

Cheese lovers are in for a treat after organisers of a festival in the Capital dedicated to them announced they were expanding the event due to popular demand.

Foodies will be able to taste some of the finest produce being offered by UK traders – from street food stands to specialist artisan cheese makers over two days instead of one – with the festival now staged on both Saturday, November 17 and Sunday 18.

This will be the second time that Cheese Fest UK has come to the capital, and there will be a host of brand new cookery demonstrations taking place throughout the day. Among those showcasing their skills will be Sean Wilson, an award winning cheese maker who was perhaps better known for playing the role of Coronation Street’s Martin Platt.

This year’s festival, held at the Corn Exchange, was initially set to run on the Saturday only – but a surge in the demand for tickets has resulted in the Sunday extension.

An announcement from the organisers said: “After some of our biggest sign ups ever ... CheeseFest Edinburgh will now be over two days!

“Tickets go live to all those who have signed up at 9am Friday, September 28!!” For ticket details visit www.cheesefestuk.com/edinburgh

Organisers hope to attract about 5,000 visitors to the event at the city’s Corn Exchange, about 1,000 more than last time.

An outdoor market area will be a major addition this time round, where lots of hot food traders will offer tasty snacks including raclette, halloumi fries, toasted cheese sandwiches and macaroni cheese waffles. A host of live bands and an in-house DJ will add to the festival vibe - and there will be a bar.

There are expected to be more than 150 types of cheese from around the world on offer. Last time round there were 25 vendors at the Edinburgh Cheese Fest but this time there will be 35. Elliot also said previously that the popular event will likely return to the capital next year.