Edinburgh's Just Eat bikes will be FREE to use for a week

Cycle bosses in Edinburgh are offering free rides on the city’s Just Eat Bikes next week to tie in with the first Open Streets event on Sunday.

The cycle hire scheme will be free to use for an entire week from Sunday until Saturday 11 May. Users can download free passes on the official app – allowing keen pedallers unlimited one-hour journeys on the bikes.

Around 500 bikes are stationed around the city’s network which is made up of 80 hire points, with more to be rolled out over the summer.

George Lowder, chief executive of Transport for Edinburgh, said: “TfE is delighted to announce that everyone will have the chance to use the Edinburgh Cycle Hire scheme bikes for free for an entire week.

“Simply download the app to enjoy a week of free, healthy, environmentally friendly journeys. It is our hope that more people realise how cycling in Edinburgh can be both a convenient way to travel and a way to explore the Capital.”

Just Eat Cycles launched in September 2018 and has already been used more than 36,000 times, with 22,000 of those trips being made already in 2019. Just Eat Cycles recorded its busiest day to date over the Easter weekend on Saturday 20 April when nearly 600 trips were made by 395 cyclists.

Charles Graham, general manager of Just Eat Cycles, said: “We want to encourage more people to get out there and try the scheme, especially as the weather continues to improve.

“The first day of our offer sees a number of city centre streets closed to car traffic, making this a perfect opportunity to try out city cycling. We encourage everyone to test out the scheme during the free week and explore new parts of the city on two wheels.”

David Bol , Local Democracy Reporting Service