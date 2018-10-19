Edinburgh’s most dangerous traffic junction revealed

A busy crossroads in Edinburgh has been named as one of the most dangerous traffic junctions in Scotland, according to new data.

The “league of shame” is based on analysis of more than 100,000 road traffic collisions in Britain in 2017 which resulted in death or injury.

The junction of Kilgraston Road and Blackford Road is among one of the most dangerous junctions in Scotland. Picture: Google Maps

Data compiled by Reach reveals the junction of Kilgraston Road and Blackford Road, near the Astley Ainsley hospital is among one of the most dangerous in the country.

One of three incidents there on May 20 saw two people sustain serious injuries, while four suffered slight injuries in two separate collisions - one of which occurred earlier on the same day.

Fife’s junction was at the intersection of the A823 and B914 near Dunduff, where eight people were injured in three collisions in 2017, including six injured in one incident on August 6.

Scotland’s most dangerous junction at St Vincent Street and Douglas Street in Glasgow city centre saw five accidents resulting in casualites.

Others were in East Dunbartonshire, South Ayshire and North Lanarkshire.

