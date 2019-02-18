Edinburgh’s roads at ‘breaking point’ as new pothole complaint made every 20 minutes

The number of potholes in Midlothian has risen steeply in recent years, with the local authority estimating it would cost £24 million to carry out all the repairs needed.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that from April 2017 to March 2018, there were 1,321 potholes reported to or identified by the council. There were no previous figures to compare this to other than the council estimating 100 reports per month when asked last year.

It admits approximately 30 per cent of the road network requires to be considered for maintenance, costing £24m.

In 2018 it received 235 pothole compensation claims, up from 75 the previous year. Of the claims made last year 124 were dealt with, 58 of which were successful, costing £8,938, making an average payout of £154. However, in 2017 the council paid out £15,519 for just ten successful claims. The number of claims has risen rather dramatically in recent years with only 38 made in 2014.

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “The volume of potholes being tackled was 50 per cent higher than we would normally be filling after the winter period so we put in extra resource in terms of teams but also money – we were spending an extra £15,000 a week to repair the damage as we are aware how dangerous bad potholes can be.”

In West Lothian, 1,272 potholes were reported to the local authority last year. The cost of repairing those potholes is not recorded.

A total of 140 claims were filed for pothole related incidents with £3570.21 being handed ou,t in compensation.

Meanwhile 5,436 potholes were brought to the attention of East Lothian Council in 2017/18. The authority forked out £376,116 in that time in fixing its streets while it estimates a bill of £27,795 to repair all the potholes in the region.

Last year saw 68 pothole damage claims against East Lothian Council – 65 for vehicle damage, two personal injury and one cycle damage – and have so far paid out £2,003 in compensation.