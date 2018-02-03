Edinburgh’s Saskia Eng to appear on The Voice

SHE is a talented teenager who has already won over the Capital with her powerful voice, winning the annual Edinburgh Has Talent contest at the tender age of 12.

And now Saskia Eng is heading for TV screens as she takes to the stage in front of a panel of expert judges in this year’s series of The Voice.

Saskia Eng performs on The Voice. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ ITV

Saskia, 16, will appear on the show this evening as she sings before its four judges – Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Will.I.Am – in a bid to move forward in the annual contest.

The teenager, who attends the City of Edinburgh Music School, is hoping to build on previous experience after trying out twice for Britain’s Got Talent at the ages of nine and 13.

It all came about after Saskia, who lives in Murrayfield, was approached by a scout for the show after a performance in an open mic night at Tollcross venue Badabing.

Participants in the television programme have to be aged 16 or over and Saskia said she was always hoping to give it a go as soon as she passed the all-important birthday.

She said: “I have sung since I was a little girl and always used to want to do things just to get myself more experience for when I was old enough to enter these sorts of competitions. I tried Britain’s Got Talent and I was only young so they said I should come back when I was older and had more experience. Then I tried again when I was 13 but that didn’t really go to plan.

“I was nervous for the first time ever. As soon as I turned 16, I had an open mic night at Badabing and the scout from there invited me down to London, so since then it’s just all happened.”

Saskia has already taken the city by storm after a video of her performing a cover of Adele’s hit song Hello, about the Forth Road Bridge, went viral on social media two years ago.

And despite the fact her audition would eventually be seen by millions, Saskia said she managed to keep a hold on her nerves with the only worry being whether or not a judge turned around.

She said: “At first you get to go out on the stage and practice when they’re not there so it’s not as scary on the actual night when it happens. You’re not nervous about the performance, you’re nervous about whether you’re going to go further or not because obviously you don’t want it to end.”

While the ultimate dream is to become a successful recording artist, Saskia said she had enjoyed being part of the programme.

“Even if you don’t get what you want out of the show it’s an amazing process because they are all just good people to work with, you meet loads of amazing people,” she said.

“All the coaches have heard you sing and being on TV can make lots of things happen so it’s a fantastic experience.”

You can watch Saskia’s audition on The Voice at 8pm tonight on STV.