Edinburgh’s Smyths Toys store is hosting a FREE Toy Story 4 ‘party’ for families

Families are being invited to a free Toy Story 4 ‘party’ at the Smyths Toys store at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird next Saturday.

Children will be able to get their hands on some free Toy Story 4 minitiatures, as well as posters and Lego stickers. This is while stocks last and only one mini figure is allowed per child.

The free Toy Story 4 party takes place next Saturday. Pic: Google Maps/contributed

Those aged three and above will also be able to get their face painted for free at the party, which starts at 9am at the store on Saturday, May 25th. There will also be a DJ at the party providing some music.

Families will also be in with a chance of winning £50 Smyths Toys gift vouchers, on the hour from 9am until 1pm, to spend in store.

The event page can be found here.

It comes after tickets went on early sale for a special screening of Disney Pixar’s new Toy Story movie this summer.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the much-loved gang return for the fourth instalment of the hit animation - and a screening will be on in Edinburgh before it is officially released on June 21.

The showing will be hosted by the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF). The film, which stars Tom Hanks as the voice of Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, will be on at The Festival Theatre on Sunday, June 16 at 3pm

