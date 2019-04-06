Edinburgh’s weather: Cold and wet forecast for east coast this weekend

Scotland will see a lot of rain across the weekend, the Met Office has said, especially over Edinburgh and the east coast.

The weather this weekend will be mixed across the rest of the UK, with showers and fog covering some of the country.

There are highs of 7C (45F) and lows of 5C (41F) in Scotland across the weekend.

Hilly areas of the UK could see fog on Sunday morning, and cold temperatures throughout the weekend could cause a frost in the west of England and Wales.

Further south, the worst weather of the coming week is expected on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A band of rain will move across England, covering much of the south. It will also bring heavy rain in South Wales, although the north of England and north Wales are expected to be sunnier.

Once the rain on Tuesday has passed, the rest of the UK should expect a dry end to next week.

