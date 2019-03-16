Edinburgh’s weather: Persistent sleet and snow throughout the morning

IT’S a wintry-looking start to the day in the Capital with sleet and snow to fall throughout the morning.

Sleet and snow will persist this morning before giving way to rain by around 11am, the Met Office has forecast.

Some snow will continue to fall on higher ground, but at lower levels and in the city we expect a wet afternoon with temperatures between 2C and 6C.

The rest of the night will see clear periods with scattered wintry showers across the southwest of Scotland, the east is forecast to be dry after 8pm. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

