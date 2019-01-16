Edinburgh’s weather: Severe warning for ice issued as Arctic air blasts Capital

A yellow “be aware” warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The warning will come into force from 10pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday morning and covers the Capital, as well as East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian.

An offical statement on the Met Office website is warning of icy patches developing with wintry showers also affecting some areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach freezing overnight for much of the country from Wednesday and could plunge as low as minus 5C in rural areas of Scotland.

Forecaster Mark Wilson said: “It will get colder from Wednesday.

“Temperatures will be dropping down, so by Friday we are looking at highs of 3-4C in the north and 6-7C in the south - not exceptionally cold but colder than it will be on Tuesday.”

He said there would also be a widespread frost overnight into Friday.

Temperatures are predicted to stay low for the following week, he added.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said cold polar air from the north west will switch to a colder Arctic airflow from the north.

She said: “Through Wednesday a polar maritime air mass is going to push in from the west but by the time we get to Thursday it will be an Arctic air mass.”

North-east Scotland saw some snow on Monday, and expected rain showers could turn to snow by Friday in western parts of the UK, she added.

