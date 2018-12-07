Edinburgh Santa Run 2018: How to sign up for festive race

Thousands are expected to turn the Capital red and white for a festive race to raise vital funds for children’s charity When You Wish Upon a Star – and you can still join in.

Runners of all shapes and ages are set to take part in the annual Edinburgh Santa Fun Run & Walk 2.5km, starting and finishing in Princes Street Gardens.

All money raised from Sunday’s event will be going to towards the work the charity does with children aged from two and 16 and live with a life-threatening illness.

Registration for the much-loved family event begins at 11am, before a warm up outside the Ross Bandstand.

The run begins at 1pm, lead by The Stockbridge Pipe Band.

To sign up and for more details, go to www.thesantarun.org.uk