Edinburgh school mourns tragic girl, 15, after body found on Calton Hill

A special assembly has been held at an Edinburgh high school after it emerged a body found on Calton Hill at the weekend was that of a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The body of the teenager was found on the prominent city centre hill early on Saturday morning, only a few hours after she had been initially reported missing.

Calton Hill was cordoned off by police for several hours after the discovery.

Her death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ ahead of full post mortem tests, with inquiries ongoing.

The girl, whom the Evening News is not presently naming, was understood to have been a popular fifth year pupil at Portobello High School.

Headteacher Ruth Mackay led a special assembly at the school yesterday and pupils were offered support through the day.

A spokesperson for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “Everyone at the school has been extremely shocked to hear about the sudden death at the weekend. We have been ensuring that young people and staff are offered all the support they need.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on Saturday 8th December.

“The girl had been reported missing during the early hours of Saturday morning and search activity was underway to trace her prior to the discovery of her body.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

A sudden death report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

