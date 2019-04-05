Edinburgh school pupil, 14, achieves highest mark in UK for piano exam

An Edinburgh state school pupil has achieved the highest mark in the UK for her piano exam.

Esmé MacBride-Stewart, 14, was awarded the The Sheila Mossman Memorial Prize for Pianoforte by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music after achieving the best mark in the country for her Grade 7 examination in the instrument. The City of Edinburgh music school pupil said: “I was just really shocked, I didn’t even know the award existed.”

“It’s a lot of really hard work, but everyone at the school is really supportive, it’s a good environment. I have my friends from the normal school and a whole other group from the music school. It’s great to be around people who do what you do, and love it.”