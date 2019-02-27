Edinburgh schoolboy, 9, struts his stuff on catwalk during London Fashion Week

WHEN he’s not studying hard in the classroom, schoolboy Glen Thomson is dreaming of making waves in the demanding world of catwalk modelling. And the nine-year-old has made waves with his debut on the international catwalk after strutting his stuff at London Fashion Week.

Glen, from South Gyle, was picked to walk for two designers at the House of iKons’ kids event last Sunday at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Kensington.

Glen has been modelling for quite a few years now but this was his first big runway experience.

And he was chosen to feature in a collection by renowned Vietnamese fashion designer Dac Ngoc, who was making his own debut at the glittering event.

Gylemuir Primary School pupil Glen is no stranger to an audience, and his mum Linda recalls him being a natural performer since he was a toddler and later overcoming the disappointment of a last minute model swap at an earlier audition.

“At a young age he was doing things that a four-year-old wouldn’t do like going on stage when we were on holiday, posing and that kind of thing, and a few people said I should get him in with an agency for either acting or modelling,” she said.

“About four or five weeks after he joined the agency he had his first casting, which ended up being an advert with Lady Gaga. He was about to get chosen and at the last minute got swapped”.

Since this initial disappointment, Glen has gone on to build up a varied and impressive resume, featuring in adverts for Visit Scotland, Intu shopping centres and modelling for Hearts.

Linda was told by production teams who worked with her son that he was a natural and encouraged her to seek more opportunities for Glen.

He first stepped onto the catwalk last year at Glasgow Fashion Week and at a charity event in Edinburgh, but the opportunity to feature in one of the rag trade’s flagship events signalled the first major break in his modelling career.

Despite international modelling being something that would make most people, especially a nine-year-old, feel sick to the stomach with nerves, Linda says her son was “not phased at all” by the crowds.

Glen said: “I was really proud and very excited but nervous also because of how big the event was and the amount of people watching.

“I wanted everyone to like my walk and outfit and was a bit scared that they might not.”

As well as his modelling career, keen vlogger Glen is working on a video about his trip to Kensington for London Fashion Week and is back to school after his catwalk performance.

His mum revealed: “He got to take the Vietnam suit home with him.

“At school, he said “put your hand up if you want me to walk in my suit” and everyone put their hand up. So he got changed into the suit and did the catwalk!”