Edinburgh schoolboy who died after being struck by bin lorry is named by police
Police have named the 11-year-old boy who died after being struck by a bin lorry in Edinburgh on Friday.
He was Thomas Wong, who lived in Edinburgh. He was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with the bin lorry on Whitehouse Road near to its junction with Braehead Road in Cramond. Thomas died at the scene. Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Thomas’s family paid tribute to their son. They said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family. Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”
Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.
“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, is to get in touch with officers. I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area.”