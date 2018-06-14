Edinburgh songwriter pens World Cup song for England

A MUSICIAN from the Capital has attracted national attention after writing a World Cup anthem – for England.

Chris Bradley’s ‘Put a Smile on England’s Face!’ has been played on BBC Scotland’s John Beattie Show and is performing well as an unofficial anthem.

The England squad for the Fifa 2018 World Cup will not have an official song despite popular hits in the past such as ‘Three Lions’ and ‘World in Motion’, which are still fondly thought of by fans south of the border.

While loyalties for some Scots may be torn, Chris told BBC’s Reporting Scotland he has always wanted England to do well in all sports and has never questioned it.

Speaking previously on his England anthem, he wrote: “I like to think I have written a stirring, upbeat and uplifting World Cup song for England.

“I’ve aimed to make it fun and funny, engaging and enthralling.

“I really think it could help England get behind the team and maybe even inspire some more support in Scotland.

“The song has already been going down well and my hope is that it will go on to reach the largest audience possible in the run-up to the World Cup, and also during the competition.”

The singer-songwriter won a BAFTA for his music in the thriller film Killer. He has also written promotional material for Creative Scotland, Jura Whisky and the World Health Organisation.

Along with a rousing melody, capable of being sung on the terraces, ‘Put a Smile on England’s Face!’ features World War II air raid sirens, the voice of an old British Army Colonel, references to past glory and future hopes, and a rallying call to supporters. The song quotes the famous SAS motto “who dares wins” and beseeches Gareth Southgate’s England squad – for once – to exceed expectations, which are generally regarded as low.

He is aiming for “as much radio play as possible” to generate money through Performing Rights Society (PRS) royalties.

The Football Association has not commissioned a squad single to mark the competition, which kicked off yesterday with host nation Russia thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday before going head-to-head with minnows Panama and Group G favourites Belgium.