Edinburgh space rocket firm unveils plans to test engines at Cockenzie site

A SPACE rocket firm is hoping to move onto a former power station site in East Lothian to test its engines.

Edinburgh firm Skyrora has revealed it has identified part of the old Cockenzie Power Station site as a location for its test site.

The company, which describes itself as a launch vehicle development company with aims to cater for the growing demand to send small satellites into space, is expected to apply for planning permission from East Lothian Council within the next few months.

It is holding a public consultation on its proposals in Cockenzie and Port Seton later today.

Skyrora said the engine testing would not involve the launching of rockets from the site but would require fuel to be stored on-site to fire up the engines.

The UK Space Agency announced it was investing millions of pounds in a site in Sutherland as the new home of the UK’s first spaceport for launching rockets.

Skyrora said it was looking for an engine test site within an hour of its Edinburgh offices to give it a local base.

They said they had identified part of the former power station site, which was bought by East Lothian Council last year, for their tests.

The area being put forward for the site is part of the old coal store.

Skyrora said: “The site will be protected, and special measures will be undertaken to control down the noise impacts to acceptable levels and minimal-period test events.”

Last year it was revealed that Glasgow produced more space satellites than any other city outside of the USA.

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said: “We have been in discussions with Skyrora about the possibility of a temporary lease of land for activities based around engine testing.

“A planning application would need to be submitted by Skyrora and considered in due course.”

The Scottish Government’s decision to allow a substation on part of the Cockenzie site was met with criticism from local politicians and councillors earlier this year.

Many argued that the substation plan could have a detrimental impact on the number of employment opportunities that the site could potentially bring to the local area.

Speaking in February, Councillor John McMillan, the council’s economic development spokesman, said: “We are hugely disappointed with this decision.

“We acquired the former Cockenzie Power Station site because we recognised its importance to local communities and its potential for economic development and jobs.

“We remain of the view that the substation does not need to be built as it is currently proposed, as this will diminish the ability to bring new jobs to the area.”

Opened in 1967 Cockenzie Power Station was the UK’s largest ever coal burning power plant, devouring some 1.5 million tonnes of the black stuff every single year.

Changes to European law, however, meant the station’s days were numbered. It was earmarked for closure in 2013, with its iconic twin chimney towers demolished two years later.