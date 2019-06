The scheme's director for development, Martin Perry, says the £850 million project has been inspired by the likes of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan and the BCE Place in Toronto. He says the Edinburgh St James design is "anchored by places and experiences" and will draw people from one place to the next. Here are some pictures of these great gallerias alongside visualisations of Edinburgh's St James Centre.

Edinburgh St James An overhead visualisation of the proposed new Edinburgh St James Centre.

Milan Galleria The mighty entrance to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the construction of which began in 1865 under architect Giuseppe Mengoni.

Glass Dome The spectacular Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is an elegant 19th century shopping arcade - shaped like a Latin cross covered by a glass iron dome - which houses some of the most luxurious boutiques in Milan.

Register Square Entrance Designed by Allan Murray architects, Edinburgh St James will introduce nine high-quality intimate yet substantial public spaces all connected by routes and streets to encourage a sense of place.

