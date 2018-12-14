Edinburgh street named among UK's top 10 favourites for shopping

An Edinburgh street has been named as one of the UK's top 10 favourites for shopping by a renowned magazine.

The Capital's Victoria Street has been given the accolade by Homes and Antiques Magazine, which has compiled its list based on "charm, character, community, cobbles and a fierce independence."

It comes as Christmas shopping reaches its peak over the coming days.

The Bristol-based magazine is one of the most trusted for those with a passion for living with antiques.

What the magazine says about Victoria Street...

With its higgledy-piggledy array of colourful shopfronts, gentle curve and proximity to the castle, Victoria Street in the city's Old Town is a pleasure to peruse.

There must have been something about its architecture that inspired JK Rowling, as many believe it to be the real-life Diagon Alley from her Harry Potter books.

Robert Cresser’s brush shop may no longer be here, in business from 1873-2004, but curious independent shops endure. Stock up on artisan cheese at IJ Mellis Cheesemonger; stroke Scottish tweed at Walker Slater; find fun stocking fillers at Museum Context which sells unusual gifts including Harry Potter merchandise; imbibe whisky at The Bow Bar or bottle some cordial or gin at Demijohn.

Affordable art by up-and-coming artists fresh out of Edinburgh College of Art can be found at The Red Door Gallery at number 42.

Gallery director Lindsey Brown said: "There weren’t many shops in the centre that provided art by local graduates.

"Victoria Street is a big draw in Old Town. People like the history of it."

Rest of the top 10

High Street, Hastings

Walcot Street, Bath

Steep Hill, Lincoln

Lombard Street, Petworth

Catherine Hill, Frome

Columbia Road, London

Stonegate, York

Long Street, Tetbury

Castle Street, Hay-on-Wye