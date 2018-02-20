Edinburgh tour firm backs call for city tribute to Elsie Inglis

Three animals and two women – that’s the current imbalance of statues in the Capital that award winning city tour company Mercat Tours is hoping to address as it teams up with the Evening News to support our campaign to secure a statue of Elsie Inglis.

The story of the pioneering suffragist doctor is one tour guides at Mercat take pride in telling and the team is passionate about backing the £50,000 fundraising drive to secure Dr Inglis the statue she rightly deserves.

Actors from Mercat Tours with the statue of Scottish poet Robert Feruson

Jean Burke, marketing manager at Mercat Tours commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of The OneCity Trust campaign to honour one of Edinburgh’s most remarkable residents.

“We will be holding special charity events throughout the year to raise funds for a long overdue tribute to Dr Elsie Inglis. Mercat Tours is committed to engaging with our local community and supporting charities and social initiatives. We always seek campaigns that reflect the ethos of our company, one that is committed to local history, conservation and research.”

A pioneering doctor, many of the techniques Dr Inglis introduced greatly benefited the poorer women of Edinburgh.

Jean added: “Our staff are very excited to share the story of Elsie and the impact she had on the Old Town, we even have staff that were born at the Edinburgh hospital that bore her name!

“We are proud that our fundraising will contribute to erecting a statue of a female resident who impacted so many lives and campaigned tirelessly for votes for women.”

Dr Elsie Inglis is also a prominent war hero and Mercat Tours International is working on raising the profile of Elsie Inglis and the campaign, with school groups they take to France and Belgium on Battlefield Tours.

“This year, of course, marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, a statue for Elsie in her home city would be a fitting memorial for all those who served the Great War Effort.”

President of the OneCity Trust and Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “For generations, the people of Edinburgh have in their grief or gratitude, joined forces to create sweeping and beautiful memorials for those they admired. I hope this will become another one of those moments in history.

“Please help us, help Edinburgh, give Elsie the honour she deserves.”

With the help of Edinburgh-based charity OneCity Trust – which fights inequality and exclusion on a daily basis – efforts to raise the cash are now under way.

To donate to the campaign please visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/elsie

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk