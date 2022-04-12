Edinburgh traffic: A720 restricted after crash at Calder junction

Part of the Edinburgh City Bypass is currently restricted, after a road traffic collision near Calder.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:10 pm

Traffic Scotland reported the crash, which occurred on the A720 at the Calder junction, at 12.04pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The Westbound lane has been restricted as a result.

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to “approach with caution”.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

