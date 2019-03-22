Edinburgh traffic: Delays after three car crash at Blackhall junction

Have your say

Drivers in the west of Edinburgh are facing delays after a three-car crash at the city’s Blackhall junction.

The collision happened on the A90 Hiillhouse Road, just opposite the Farmer Autocare centre, shortly before 2:05pm.

Three cars are involved in the crash. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said there are thought to be only minor injuries.

She said that the accident is causing an obstruction the road as the vehicles await recovery, adding that this will likely result in some traffic build-up.

The latest tweet by Edinburgh Travel News said: “Emergency services still dealing with RTC westbound Queensferry Road (Hillhouse Road) at Blackhall junction.

“Expect queues from Blackhall Dip but traffic’s moving OK once you get passed the incident.”

